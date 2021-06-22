Four Dead After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Manufacturing Illicit Liquor in UP's Moradabad

Four people died after inhaling toxic gas while manufacturing illicit liquor in UP’s Moradabad. The trade and manufacturing of illicit liquor is not uncommon in the state, however, unlike most of the times, the people involved in the trade died while manufacturing.

As per information, the four people died after inhaling toxic gases while they were manufacturing liquor in the basement of a house.

The incident was reported from Rajpur Kesariya village under Dilari police station in Moradabad where one Rajendra Singh, his two sons and one labour were found dead in a small room made in the basement of his house. The police reached the spot after the information of the incident and sent the bodies for post mortem.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Rajendra Singh used to make and sell raw illicit liquor. Even a year ago, 250 boxes of illicit liquor were recovered from his house, after which he was sent to jail. After coming out from jail, Rajendra Singh again started the work of making illegal liquor with his two sons.

Even on the day of the incident, he was allegedly manufacturing illicit liquor in another house built near his house. At the same time, Rajendra Singh, his two sons and a servant fainted due to some toxic gas. For a long time, when there was no sound from inside.

Rajendra Singh’s wife Phoolvati, who was sitting outside, reached there and saw all four in a state of unconsciousness. Phoolwati informed the neighbours who tried to wake them up, but there was no movement and a foul smell was detected, due to which people were also having trouble breathing.

The neighbours then informed the police. By the time police tried then everyone had died. The police sent the four bodies to Moradabad for postmortem. On receiving information about the death of four people, Moradabad SSP Pawan Kumar reached the spot and called the team of forensic department and ordered to start investigation after collecting evidence.

