Four Dead, Five Injured as Building Collapses in Gujarat Due to Heavy Rains
The building, located in Pragati Nagar area of the town in Kheda district, collapsed late Friday night, Kheda Superintendent of Police Divya Mishra said.
At the site of the building collapse in Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Nadiad: Four persons, including a one-year-old girl, were killed, and five others injured when a three-storey building collapsed in Nadiad town of Gujarat following heavy rains, officials said on Saturday.
"Total nine persons were trapped after the building collapsed, of whom four died, while five sustained injuries. They have been admitted to a government hospital," she said.
The rescue operation lasted for seven hours and ended at 6 am. It involved a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire brigade from Nadiad, Vadodara, Anand and Ahmedabad, as well as personnel of the district police, Mishra said.
The deceased were identified as Kamranbhai Ansari (45), Alina (1), Poonamben Sachdev (45) and Rajesh Darji (65), police said.
The apartment that collapsed was a Gujarat Housing Board construction, they said.
As per the data provided by the State Emergency Operation Centre, Nadiad town received 201 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday.
