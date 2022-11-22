CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » 4 Dead in Assam-Meghalaya Border Clash Over Timber Smuggling; Internet Snapped in Some Areas
1-MIN READ

4 Dead in Assam-Meghalaya Border Clash Over Timber Smuggling; Internet Snapped in Some Areas

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 14:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Locals gherao cops, demanding release of the people, who were arrested

Locals gherao cops, demanding release of the people, who were arrested

The truck was intercepted on the Meghalaya border by an Assam Forest Department team at around 3am. When it didn't stop, the guards had to fire in order to prevent it from escaping.

Three people from the Khasi community and a forest guard were killed in violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border after the police intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber in the early hours of Tuesday. The truck was intercepted on the Meghalaya border by an Assam Forest Department team at around 3am. Authorities have now suspended mobile internet and social media connectivity to prevent further escalation of the situation.

When the truck tried to flee, the forest guards fired at it and punctured its tyre. The driver, a handyman and another person were apprehended, while others managed to escape The forest guards informed the Zirikending police station and asked for reinforcements, he added.

When police reached there, a large number of people from Meghalaya armed with ‘dao’s (daggers) and other weapons gathered at the spot at around 5 am.

RELATED NEWS

As the mob gheraoed the forest guards and the police, demanding the immediate release of those arrested, the officers fired at them to bring the situation under control.

To contain the situation, vehicles are being stopped at Assam-Meghalaya border at Jorabat on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 22, 2022, 13:58 IST
last updated:November 22, 2022, 14:58 IST