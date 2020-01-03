Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Four Dead, One Critically Injured after Blast in 'Illegal' Firecracker Factory in Bengal's Naihati

The locals have alleged that the firecracker factory was being run illegally and that despite repeated complaints to the district administration, nothing had been done to shut it down.

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:January 3, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Four Dead, One Critically Injured after Blast in 'Illegal' Firecracker Factory in Bengal's Naihati
Fire tenders at the spot of explosion at the firecracker factory in West Bengal's Naihati. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

Kolkata: At least four people, including two women were killed and one critically injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Masoodpur village in West Bengal’s Naihati municipality on Friday afternoon.

The blast took place at 12:15 pm and its impact was so strong that some of the nearby houses were partially damaged. Panic ensued and villagers were seen shouting and running away from the site.

Police force in large numbers and fire department officers rushed to the spot and commenced rescue operations soon after.

Senior fire officer Kamal Kumar Nandi said four bodies have been recovered from the site so far. "It seems that all of them were factory workers. One person is critically injured and he is admitted at the Naihati State General Hospital," said Nandi.

The officer said that such kind of an explosion is possible only due to large quantities of ammonium nitrate. "We have noticed that the factory did not have adequate fire safety measures installed inside," he said.

Prasanta Sanpui, an eyewitness, said, “My sister-in-law Brinda Sanpui was killed in the blast. Her body was completely charred beyond recognition. I recognised her body with her bangles.”

The district police have detained the factory owner for interrogation and are examining his trade licence. Locals alleged that the factory was running illegally and despite repeated complaints to the district administration, no action was taken.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram