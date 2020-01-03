Four Dead, One Critically Injured after Blast in 'Illegal' Firecracker Factory in Bengal's Naihati

Kolkata: At least four people, including two women were killed and one critically injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Masoodpur village in West Bengal’s Naihati municipality on Friday afternoon.

The blast took place at 12:15 pm and its impact was so strong that some of the nearby houses were partially damaged. Panic ensued and villagers were seen shouting and running away from the site.

Police force in large numbers and fire department officers rushed to the spot and commenced rescue operations soon after.

Senior fire officer Kamal Kumar Nandi said four bodies have been recovered from the site so far. "It seems that all of them were factory workers. One person is critically injured and he is admitted at the Naihati State General Hospital," said Nandi.

The officer said that such kind of an explosion is possible only due to large quantities of ammonium nitrate. "We have noticed that the factory did not have adequate fire safety measures installed inside," he said.

Prasanta Sanpui, an eyewitness, said, “My sister-in-law Brinda Sanpui was killed in the blast. Her body was completely charred beyond recognition. I recognised her body with her bangles.”

The district police have detained the factory owner for interrogation and are examining his trade licence. Locals alleged that the factory was running illegally and despite repeated complaints to the district administration, no action was taken.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.