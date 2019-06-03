English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four Dead, Over 25 Injured in Bus Accident in Mathura
According to the police, the double decker bus was travelling from Noida to Bhind late on Sunday night, when it lost control and turned turtle at Garhsauli village in Baldev Police Station area.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Mathura: Four people died and more than 25 were injured in a bus accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, police said on Monday.
Senior Police Inspector Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said four people died on the spot, while more than the 25 were injured. The injured were rushed to Agra's Jaswant Hospital after the police reached the accident spot.
Three of the four dead hailed from Bhind. One is yet to be identified.
