Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Four Dead, Over 25 Injured in Bus Accident in Mathura

According to the police, the double decker bus was travelling from Noida to Bhind late on Sunday night, when it lost control and turned turtle at Garhsauli village in Baldev Police Station area.

IANS

Updated:June 3, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Four Dead, Over 25 Injured in Bus Accident in Mathura
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Loading...
Mathura: Four people died and more than 25 were injured in a bus accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the double decker bus was travelling from Noida to Bhind late on Sunday night, when it lost control and turned turtle at Garhsauli village in Baldev Police Station area.

Senior Police Inspector Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said four people died on the spot, while more than the 25 were injured. The injured were rushed to Agra's Jaswant Hospital after the police reached the accident spot.

Three of the four dead hailed from Bhind. One is yet to be identified.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram