Four dead, Six Injured as Rajdhani Express Runs Over Them in UP

Etawah: At least four people were killed and six injured in Uttar Pradesh when the Delhi-bound Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express ran over them near a railway station on Monday morning, a railway official said.

The incident took place near Balrai railway station at 6.50am.

The victims were passengers of the Surat-bound Avadh Express that was stopped at the station to give way to the Rajdhani Express coming from Kanpur, the official said. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Saifai.