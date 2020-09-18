Four Deaths, 260 Fresh Virus Cases In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Four more people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Friday as 260 fresh infections surfaced, taking the number of cases to 9,506 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. So far, coronavirus has claimed 110 lives in the union territory, according to a medical bulletin. There are 2,978 active cases in the city as of now, it said. A total of 353 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, the bulletin said, adding that 6,415 people have been cured of the disease so far.

A total of 58,937 samples have been taken for testing till now and of these, 49,088 tested negative while reports of 167 are awaited, the bulletin said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor