Four Delhi Metro Stations Shut from 3pm. Click Here for Routes and Details

New Delhi: Four metro stations in Central Delhi will remain closed 3pm onwards on Thursday as apparently as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident during protests against the recent demolition of a Ravidas Mandir.

"As per the directions received from the Delhi Police, four Metro stations i.e, Udyog Bhawan, Race Course, Jor Bagh (on Line-2 i.e, HUDA City Centre to Jahangirpuri) and Khan Market Metro station ( on Line-6 i.e, Central Secretariat to Badarpur) will be closed for public from 03:00 PM onwards today till further directions. The Metro services on all other Metro stations will run as per normal schedule," DMRC said in a statement.

Wearing blue caps and carrying flags, protesters of all age groups marched from Ambedkar Bhawan in Jhandewalan to the Ramlila Maidan on Wednesday, affecting traffic movement in some parts of the city and injuring several people and policemen in the Tughlakabad area.

According to the police, violent protesters damaged a few vehicles and two motorcycles were set ablaze. The Ravidas temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) earlier this month on the orders of the Supreme Court.

