Four Detained in Gwalior During Protests against Citizenship Law, NRC
Additional Superintendent of Police Satyendra Tomar said some people gathered in Fulbagh Square in the afternoon, holding banners and placards against the CAA and the NRC without a permission for holding a protest.
Protestors hold placards and raise slogans protesting against the amended Citizenship Act and police atrocities on students demonstrating over CAA, in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)
Gwalior: Four persons were taken in custody during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) here on Friday, the police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Satyendra Tomar said some people gathered in Fulbagh Square in the afternoon, holding banners and placards against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens without a permission for holding a protest.
They also burnt an effigy, he said. Four of them were detained "to maintain peace in the area" and for holding protest without permission, he said, adding that they were being questioned.
At Moti Masjid, in the same locality, another protest against the CAA and NRC was held. It was peaceful and people dispersed afterwards, the police officer said.
Nazim Khan, leader of the Congress's Minority Cell, said the protest outside the mosque, held after Friday prayers, was peaceful.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'What About Trans Rights?': JK Rowling Draws Flak for Transphobic Tweet Saying 'Sex is Real'
- Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Sidharth Shukla for Abusing Asim Riaz's Father
- Goodest Boy: Golden Retriever Helping its Owner With Shopping Bags is All Kinds of Adorable
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Gets Additional 60 Days Validity This Christmas and New Years