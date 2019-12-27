Take the pledge to vote

Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Four Detained in Gwalior During Protests against Citizenship Law, NRC

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
Protestors hold placards and raise slogans protesting against the amended Citizenship Act and police atrocities on students demonstrating over CAA, in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)

Gwalior: Four persons were taken in custody during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) here on Friday, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Satyendra Tomar said some people gathered in Fulbagh Square in the afternoon, holding banners and placards against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens without a permission for holding a protest.

They also burnt an effigy, he said. Four of them were detained "to maintain peace in the area" and for holding protest without permission, he said, adding that they were being questioned.

At Moti Masjid, in the same locality, another protest against the CAA and NRC was held. It was peaceful and people dispersed afterwards, the police officer said.

Nazim Khan, leader of the Congress's Minority Cell, said the protest outside the mosque, held after Friday prayers, was peaceful.

