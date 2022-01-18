Four Die After JCB Machine Falls Into Ditch in Himachal's Kullu

Four people including a woman died while three others were injured after a JCB machine fell into a 500-metre deep ditch in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The injured, including the JCB driver, were rushed to a nearby hospital. The incident occurred, around noon on January 18, in Graho village of Mohani Gram Panchayat under Banjar sub-division of the district.

A total of 7 people were on a JCB machine of the Public Works Department (PWD). They were going for work and suddenly the JCB machine lost balance on the road and fell into the ditch, according to officials. .

A team of Banjar Police reached the accident site after receiving the information. With the help of local villagers, 3 injured were taken out from the ditch and rushed to Banjar Civil Hospital by ambulances. The dead bodies have also been pulled out of the ditch.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Kullu, Gurdev Singh said, “The dead and injured have been evacuated from the ditch by the police team. Police will investigate the accident and will reveal the cause of the accident. Prima facie it seems that the JCB machine fell in the ditch after losing balance on the road.”

On January 16, a couple and their eldest daughter died in a car accident in Kullu. The family was on their way to a temple when their car fell into a gorge and the couple died on the spot. Their three children were injured in the accident and the eldest one lost her life during treatment in a Kullu Hospital.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.