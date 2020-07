Four people were asphyxiated in the district on Thursday when they were engaged in cleaning of a septic tank in a nearby village, police said.

The incident happened in Chekkarakudi village, 25km from Tuticorin, when two of the deceased first entered the tank to clean it and died. When the other two entered the tank to check, they were also asphyxiated, they said.

A case was registered and a probe is on, they added.