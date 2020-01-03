Take the pledge to vote

Four Differently-abled Candidates Win With Huge Margins in Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls

Independent candidate Saranya Kumar from Coimbatore district, Mala from Pothuravuthanpatti village, S Palanisamy from Veeriyapalaiyam village and Nagarajan of Kallapalli village were the four differently-abled candidates to win in the local body polls.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

January 3, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
Four Differently-abled Candidates Win With Huge Margins in Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls
File photos of Mala and S Palaniswamy, who stood victorious in the local body polls in Tamil Nadu.

At least four differently-abled independent candidates from Tamil Nadu won with huge margins in the local body polls, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

Saranya Kumari, a 21-year-old independent candidate has won the post of ward member in Coimbatore district. A post-graduate student of Tamil literature, Saranya often showed interest in social issues and would regularly participate in public grievance meetings. This led her to contest in the civic polls that were held from December 27 to December 30.

After securing a victory, Saranya’s first focus will be to fix the street lights and to ensure basic drinking water facility in her ward.

39-year-old Mala, a resident of Pothuravuthanpatti village, won the post of Union ward member after securing 219 votes while her opponent candidate managed only 65 votes.

“I was averse to politics but, my family members encouraged me to contest civic polls. With this victory, I will set an example for others in my village and help fellow differently-abled people to fight for their rights,” she said.

S Palanisamy from Veeriyapalaiyam village in Karur district won with 147 of the 233 votes against three other contenders.

“I thank my people for voting for me. I have been actively involved in social work and helped my village with better water and transport facilities and hence gained their trust. I will continue to work for my people and serve them,” he said.

Similarly, Nagarajan of Kallapalli village won the post of Union ward member from Karur district.

(with inputs from Manoj A Marlon)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
