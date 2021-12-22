4 Discreet Locations, a Rs 10-Note, 30 Secret Meets & Commissions: How Conman Sukesh Extorted Rs 200 Crore

A parking lot on Prithvi Raj Road in the upscale Lutyens’ Delhi, a Rs 10-note to exchange as a secret code, 30 different payment days and hefty commissions: this is how Rs 200 crore was delivered to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who allegedly posed as a senior government officer and extorted money from Aditi Singh on the pretext of securing bail for her jailed husband Shivinder Singh, a former promoter of pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy.

Presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted over Rs 200 crore from Aditi by using mobile phones from inside the jail. A probe has shown that he spoofed the landline numbers of the ministries of law and home affairs to make Aditi believe that he was a senior bureaucrat.

CNN-News18 accessed documents decoding how the entire amount of Rs 200 crore was delivered to Sukesh’s accomplices by Aditi over a span of one year, in 30 separate payments.

The exclusive documents show that there were four discreet locations, two of them in the Lutyens’ Delhi — a car parking on Tilak Marg and near Navyug School in Jor Bagh — and two in upscale South Delhi — the house of a jeweller in Green Park and near a bank in Jangpura.

As learnt by CNN-News18, the entire sum was delivered 30 times in these four locations. Documents further show that Deepak Ramnani and his brother Pradeep, both of who were later arrested, would collect the money from Aditi at Sukesh’s instructions.

According to the documents, Deepak was introduced to Sukesh via the Chandra brothers of Unitech. He received Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh for every cash collection, depending on the amount. He often asked his brother Pradeep to collect for him. On the day Pradeep was arrested, Deepak was driving a car and was accompanied by his wife, the documents show.

What is more dramatic is that the money collector used a code for Aditi to identify him. Sukesh would brief her in advance about the code and, at times, it was a Rs 10-note that the collector would hand over to Aditi to get the cash bag, states a document accessed exclusively by CNN-News18.

