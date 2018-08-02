Four Doctors Asked to Vacate Kolkata Flat for 'Being Muslim'

Four Medical College and Hospital Alumni have alleged that their neighbours asked them to vacate their rented accommodation in south Kolkata’s Kudghat area for “being Muslim”.Mohammad Aftab Alam, Mojtaba Hassan, Nasir Shaikh and Shaukat Sheikh, who are doing their house staffship at various hospitals in Kolkata at present, were relieved when they met their landlord Sudipta Mitra after an exhausting search for a flat, during which they were turned down several times because of their religion.However, Mitra had no such issues and offered his accommodation to the four men. However, problems had just begun for the group.“We were living peacefully but one of the neighbours objected to us staying in the area,” Alam, who is doing his house staffship at Beliaghata Infectious Diseases Hospital, said.“The situation worsened last Tuesday when one of our friends came from North Bengal for an interview and stayed the night with us. He was accosted by one of the neighbours who asked him for his identity card. He also misbehaved and heckled him. We were humiliated in front of other people in the locality and asked to shift to another place. I told them that they don’t have any rights to behave like this with us just because of our religion,” he added.Alam said the group expressed its ordeal on Twitter, which caught the attention of an NGO called Sanghati Abhijan. “Dwaipayan Mukherjee from the NGO and other residents of the society spoke to the neighbour on Wednesday and the matter was resolved,” he said, adding that as doctors, they never asked their patient’s religion before providing treatment.Flat owner Sudipta Mitra expressed shock over the way his tenants were humiliated. “I will meet them and the people who raised certain issues on Saturday. I want to know their exact problem. I had a word with the neighbour who had objected to the group. He told me that the matter had been resolved but I personally want to meet them,” he said.The NGO could not be contacted for a comment.