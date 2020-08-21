INDIA

1-MIN READ

Four Domestic Helps at Sharad Pawar's Baramati House Test Positive for Coronavirus

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Earlier this week, a cook and two security guards at Pawar's Mumbai residence 'Silver Oak' had tested positive for the coronavirus.

  PTI
  August 21, 2020, 8:16 PM IST
Four domestic workers at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's bungalow in Baramati tested positive for coronavirus infection on Friday, said a senior Pune district official.

"A woman and three men who work at Pawar's 'Govindbaug' residence in Baramati tehsil were found to have contracted the virus," he said.

Officials are now tracing the persons who had come in close contact with these four, he said.

Earlier this week, a cook and two security guards at Pawar's Mumbai residence 'Silver Oak' had tested positive for the coronavirus.

