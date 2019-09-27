Four Drones Used to Transport Arms From Pakistan Hidden in Punjab, Say Police; Search Op Underway

New Delhi: Militants of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) on Thursday revealed that four drones, from across the border, are hidden around Punjab’s Tarn Taran and its surrounding areas

Reports had emerged earlier this week that drones were being sent from Pakistan to drop weapons. The Punjab Police is conducting a search operation to identify their exact locations. The information comes nearly 5 days after the police busted a terror module of the KZF, backed by a group based in Pakistan and Germany.

The Army and Border Security Force (BSF) had even sounded an all-out alert along the entire Indo-Pak border and Line of Control (LoC) following reports of the drones. According to information divulged during their interrogations, the drones landed as a result of the drones’ height and weight following which the militants destroyed the carriers or hid them.

A drone has been recovered from Mahawa village, close to the Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Amritsar. The Special Operations Wing of the Punjab Police are still trying to ascertain whether the drone is among the four that had been indicated in the KZF militants’ statement to the police.

The GPS-fitted drones capable of lifting up to 10 kg flew in from Pakistan seven to eight times to airdrop the cache of arms, ammunition and fake currency seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, according to a probe by Punjab Police.

South Western Command chief Lt Gen Alok Singh Kler had on Wednesday said that Indian armed forces are capable of identifying such devices and any military drone venturing towards Indian from Pakisan will be “shot down”.

