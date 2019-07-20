Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Four Earthquakes Jolt Arunachal Pradesh in 24 Hours, Highest of 5.5 Magnitude

The fourth and the latest jolt was reported from East Kameng with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter's scale at 4:24 am on Saturday.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2019, 8:08 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Four Earthquakes Jolt Arunachal Pradesh in 24 Hours, Highest of 5.5 Magnitude
Representative image.
Loading...

Four earthquakes of magnitude 5.5, 5.6, 3.8 and 4.9 struck Arunachal Pradesh Friday within minutes of each other, according to the MeT Department.

The fourth and the latest jolt was reported from East Kameng with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter's scale at 4:24 am on Saturday.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far due to the quakes, each of which lasted for a few seconds, officials said.

The first quake of 5.6-magnitude occurred at 2.52 pm at a depth of 10 km in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, the tremors of which were felt in Itanagar,

Guwahati, other parts of Assam and Dimapur in Nagaland, the Meteorological (MeT) Department website said.

The second one of 3.8-magnitude was recorded at 3.04 pm, also at the depth of 10 km at another site in East Kameng.

The third 4.9-magnitude quake was recorded at 3.21 pm. It had its epicenter at a depth of 95 km in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal, the website stated.

According to seismologists, the northeastern region comes under Zone 5 on the seismic map, making the states susceptible to earthquakes.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram