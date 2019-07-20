Four Earthquakes Jolt Arunachal Pradesh in 24 Hours, Highest of 5.5 Magnitude

Four earthquakes of magnitude 5.5, 5.6, 3.8 and 4.9 struck Arunachal Pradesh Friday within minutes of each other, according to the MeT Department.

The fourth and the latest jolt was reported from East Kameng with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter's scale at 4:24 am on Saturday.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Dt:20-07-2019, 07:43:30 IST, LOC:28.9 N & 77.0 E, D: 5 Km, Region:Distt. Sonipat , Haryana pic.twitter.com/xoiGFvsTds — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 20, 2019

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far due to the quakes, each of which lasted for a few seconds, officials said.

The first quake of 5.6-magnitude occurred at 2.52 pm at a depth of 10 km in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, the tremors of which were felt in Itanagar,

Guwahati, other parts of Assam and Dimapur in Nagaland, the Meteorological (MeT) Department website said.

The second one of 3.8-magnitude was recorded at 3.04 pm, also at the depth of 10 km at another site in East Kameng.

The third 4.9-magnitude quake was recorded at 3.21 pm. It had its epicenter at a depth of 95 km in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal, the website stated.

According to seismologists, the northeastern region comes under Zone 5 on the seismic map, making the states susceptible to earthquakes.