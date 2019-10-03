4 People Lose Sight after Botched-up Cataract Surgery in MP's Chhindwara, Kamal Nath Orders Probe
Kamal Nath said the state government will bear the treatment cost of the victims and efforts to restore their vision will be undertaken.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Chhindwara (MP): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday ordered a probe after four elderly people lost their vision following cataract surgeries at the district hospital in Chhindwara, the home town of Nath.
Apart from ordering an inquiry, Nath also instructed the concerned officers to extend all possible help to the victims.
"After the botched up cataract surgeries came to light, I have ordered a probe into the matter. If anyone found guilty, he won't be spared," Nath wrote from his official Twitter handle on Thursday.
He added that the state government will bear the treatment cost of the victims and efforts to restore their vision will be undertaken.
All four residents of Chhindwara, Kalabai Wankhede (65), Dafelal Dhaakadia (62), Ramrati bai (54) and Munna Chore (50) had undergone cataract surgeries recently. After they removed their bandages a couple of days ago, they claim they have lost their eyesight.
The health authorities are yet to confirm whether it is a temporary loss of vision or the four men have lost their eyesight permanently.
Chief Medical and Health Officer of the district, Dr Sushil Rathi, said three of the four patients were sent to Bhopal for further treatment on Thursday morning. A fourth one, Munna Chore, was being treated in Nagpur, he said.
Recently, over a dozen patients lost vision in one eye after alleged botched cataract surgeries at a private hospital in Indore in the state.
(With inputs from PTI)
