Four Employees of Viaan Industries May Turn Witness Against Raj Kundra in Pornography Case: CBI Sources

In a fresh trouble for Raj Kundra, four employees from Viaan Industries owned by the businessman are likely to turn witnesses against him in the pornography case. Sources in the CBI said the employees may turn witness against Raj as he has not been co-operating well in the investigation.

Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 along with 10 others in connection with a pornography case and was placed in police custody till July 23, which was later extended to July 27.

The CBI sources also said that some employees are likely to be confronted with Kundra, since he has been evasive in his replies during the investigation. Shilpa Shetty is also one of the directors of Viaan Industries.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil has also reacted on the Raj Kundra case. “We will take action against all those who have done something wrong in the Raj Kundra matter," he said.

The police had earlier told the court that the 45-year-old businessman was gaining financially from the illegal activity of making and selling pornographic material. The police had claimed they have seized Kundra’s mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.

Raj Kundra may face charges of money laundering and those of violating foreign exchange rules with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) likely to register cases against him. ANI reported that ED mandated to probe financial frauds may file cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) against Kundra. The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said that ED may do so “anytime after July 26".

The police investigation is probing into Kenrin, which is a UK-based company and owner of the HotShots app, where the alleged porn content was published. Meanwhile, actress-model Poonam Pandey, who had filed a police complaint against Kundra in 2019 for alleged fraud and theft, has alleged that Kundra had approached her for the HotShots app. She alleged that when she refuted his offer, Kundra leaked her number with objectionable messages.

