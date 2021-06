Four members of a family and a motorcyclist were killed in Patiala district as rains and strong winds lashed Punjab and parts of Haryana, police said on Friday.

The four members of a migrant workers’ family, including two children, died when the brick wall adjoining the room they were living in collapsed in Saidkheri village, Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Garg told .

