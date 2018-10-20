Four Faridabad Siblings Hang Themselves in Rented Flat, Cops Suspect Suicide Pact

Four siblings allegedly hanged themselves in their rented accommodation in Haryana's Faridabad, barely 48 km from the national capital, over financial crisis. Police said that the incident seems to have occurred four days ago.According to a report by news agency ANI, the bodies were discovered on Saturday after policemen broke into the rented flat in Dayalbagh area of Faridabad, following a complaint by the caretaker who said that foul smell emitting was their house.The report further stated that a suicide note was found from the house, which mentioned financial trouble as the reason for the deaths."They had hanged themselves to death from the ceiling fan. The date on the suicide note is of October 18 so they may have killed themselves on that day," Surajkund additional station house officer Surendra Singh said, adding that the bodies were found in two separate rooms.The siblings – three sisters and a brother – were unmarried and aged between 37 and 52.The eldest Meena Matthew was 52. Two other sisters Neena and Jaya were aged 51 and 49 while the brother Pradeep was the youngest at 37, Hindustan Times reported.Locals also said they may have committed suicide because of poverty. One of the women had a kidney ailment and had to undergo dialysis. In last six months, they often borrowed money from neighbours."Some of these family members were ill and financially weak," HT quoted R P Joshi, a neighbour, as saying. "I gave them Rs 24,000 some time ago," he said.The neighbours said the four had lost their parents recently. Both parents had retired as Haryana government employees. While their father died six months ago, the mother died about two months back. The bodies were sent to PGI Rohtak for post-mortem.