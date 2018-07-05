GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Four Feared Drowned Off Mumbai's Juhu Beach, One Rescued

A communication from the navy informed that it had deployed its SeaKing 42C helicopters and divers for the rescue.

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2018, 10:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Four Feared Drowned Off Mumbai's Juhu Beach, One Rescued
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: Four people are feared to have drowned off the Juhu beach here after a group of five ventured into the sea for a swim on Thursday evening, police said.

“The sea was rough and there was high tide when they ventured into the sea for a swim at around 5.30pm,” deputy commissioner of police, zone IX, Paramjit Singh Dahiya said.

One of them, 22-year-old Wasim Khan, has been rescued, while the search for the other four persons was underway, he said, adding that helicopters had also been deployed as part of the efforts.

A communication from the navy informed that it had deployed its SeaKing 42C helicopters and divers for the rescue. The statement added that the Coast Guard would join the search operation from Friday morning.

Those feared drowned have been identified as Fardeen Saudagar, 17, Sohail Khan, 17, Faisal Sheikh, 17, and Nazeer Gazi, 22, police said. The five were residents of DN Nagar area in suburban
Andheri, police said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery