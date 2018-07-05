English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Four Feared Drowned Off Mumbai's Juhu Beach, One Rescued
A communication from the navy informed that it had deployed its SeaKing 42C helicopters and divers for the rescue.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: Four people are feared to have drowned off the Juhu beach here after a group of five ventured into the sea for a swim on Thursday evening, police said.
“The sea was rough and there was high tide when they ventured into the sea for a swim at around 5.30pm,” deputy commissioner of police, zone IX, Paramjit Singh Dahiya said.
One of them, 22-year-old Wasim Khan, has been rescued, while the search for the other four persons was underway, he said, adding that helicopters had also been deployed as part of the efforts.
A communication from the navy informed that it had deployed its SeaKing 42C helicopters and divers for the rescue. The statement added that the Coast Guard would join the search operation from Friday morning.
Those feared drowned have been identified as Fardeen Saudagar, 17, Sohail Khan, 17, Faisal Sheikh, 17, and Nazeer Gazi, 22, police said. The five were residents of DN Nagar area in suburban
Andheri, police said.
Also Watch
“The sea was rough and there was high tide when they ventured into the sea for a swim at around 5.30pm,” deputy commissioner of police, zone IX, Paramjit Singh Dahiya said.
One of them, 22-year-old Wasim Khan, has been rescued, while the search for the other four persons was underway, he said, adding that helicopters had also been deployed as part of the efforts.
A communication from the navy informed that it had deployed its SeaKing 42C helicopters and divers for the rescue. The statement added that the Coast Guard would join the search operation from Friday morning.
Those feared drowned have been identified as Fardeen Saudagar, 17, Sohail Khan, 17, Faisal Sheikh, 17, and Nazeer Gazi, 22, police said. The five were residents of DN Nagar area in suburban
Andheri, police said.
Also Watch
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bajrang Punia Claims Gold at Tbilisi Grand Prix
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Did Diego Costa Discourage Coach Fernando Hierro from Naming Koke in the Penalty Shootout?
- India-Spec Jawa Motorcycle Set for 2018 Reveal, Anand Mahindra Confirms on Twitter
- Reliance Jio Growth in Numbers: Just How Much Has Jio Grown in One Year?
- Gold Song Naino Ne Baandhi: Akshay Kumar & Mouni Roy are Inseparable in a Still from This Romantic Track