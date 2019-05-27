English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four Foreigners Arrested with Drug Cache in Delhi
While the investigation is underway, the accused were held under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officials said.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The NCB on Monday claimed to have busted a narcotics syndicate operating in the national capital with the arrest of four foreigners, including two women, and recovering more than 7 kg of drugs from them.
Officials of the central anti-narcotics agency said two separate operations were conducted over the weekend here.
In the first case, a woman from Venezuela was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) after she landed here from Addis Ababa on May 25, a Narcotics Control Bureau officials said.
The woman acted as a drug carrier and had swallowed 65 cocaine-filled capsules which were recovered from her after a medical procedure, they added. Her links in and around the national capital region are being ascertained, they said.
In the second operation, a woman from Uganda was apprehended by the Delhi zonal unit of the NCB after she reached here from Mumbai on a train.
The woman was operating with a narcotics trade syndicate and during investigation she revealed the whereabouts of her two Nigerian associates, who were later arrested with 5 kg heroin, 2.5 kg cocaine and 55 grams of amphetamine (stimulant drug).
The accused were held under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officials said, adding that further investigation was underway.
