Four of a Family Killed After Fire Breaks Out in Building in Delhi's Seemapuri

Four members of a family were found dead on Tuesday after a fire broke out in a building in Delhi’s Old Seemapuri area. The victims died after inhaling smoke coming out from the fire, officials said.

According to Delhi Police officials, the fire broke out at the top floor of a three-storey building in Old Seemapuri area on Tuesday morning.

Officials said that a fire call was received at 4 am in the morning in Old Seemapuri, after which four fire tenders were rushed to the site. They added that the deaths were likely due to asphyxiation.

A 59-year-old man, working as a peon at Shastri Bhawan, is said to among the dead. The four victims, members of the same family, include the peon’s wife and their two children.

