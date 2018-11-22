Four Friends Jump Before Moving Train in Rajasthan in Suspected Suicide Pact, Cops Blame Unemployment

Four friends died after they allegedly jumped before a moving train in a suspected suicide pact in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Thursday.Police officials said a primary probe revealed that they were depressed due to unemployment but the exact reason for taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.The Congress slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the incident in poll-bound Rajasthan, saying it had not created the promised jobs. "The BJP and its government at Centre has created such a situation in the country," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said Thursday. He said the BJP had promised to provide 10 crore jobs in five years, but its government was able to create only 8.5 lakh jobs.Two friends of the youths, Rahul and Santosh, told the police that the six of them were near railways tracks Tuesday evening when they decided to commit suicide. While Manoj (24), Satyanarayan Meena (22) and Rituraj Meena (17) died instantly after jumping before the train, Abhishek Meena (22) was injured and succumbed to injuries later in the evening. Rahul and Santosh, however, did not take the extreme step, they said."There is more than one version about the incident and we are probing the matter. Anything concrete can be said only after the investigation is over," SP Alwar Rajendra Singh said. Another police official said the youths were depressed as they were unemployed. "One of the boys who did not jump said he was called by Satyanarayan Meena near the railway tracks on Tuesday evening," the police official said. "They told him that they were going to commit suicide because they were depressed and unemployment was the main reason. However, the matter is being probed to ascertain more details," the official added.While, Manoj and Satyanaran were graduates and were preparing for competitive exams, Rituraj was a BA first year student.