1-min read

Four Get Life Sentence in Bihar for Killing Cook After He Asked for Payment

Beer Bahadur Mahto, a cook, was killed in 2010 by Vinod Choudhary, his two brothers Rameshwar Choudhary and Subodh Choudhary and one Prem Choudhary when he demanded his payment for cooking at a wedding, an official said.

PTI

Updated:May 16, 2019, 10:44 PM IST
Four Get Life Sentence in Bihar for Killing Cook After He Asked for Payment
Image for representation.
Loading...
Bettiah (Bihar): Four people, including three brothers, were on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for beating a worker to death when he asked for his payment.

Beer Bahadur Mahto, a cook, was killed in 2010 by Vinod Choudhary, his two brothers Rameshwar Choudhary and Subodh Choudhary and one Prem Choudhary when he demanded his payment for cooking at a wedding, an official said.

Mahto was promised Rs 1,500 for cooking at the wedding in Vinod's house in Bahuarwa village of West Champaran district, but he was beaten with cane, stones and bricks, they said. He died at the MJK Hospital in Bettiah during treatment.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) (VIII) Surendra Prasad has held the four people guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment, Additional Public
Prosecutor Jaishankar Tiwary said.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on each one of them, he added.
