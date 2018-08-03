English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Four Get Rigorous Imprisonment in Vyapam Case
The CBI had filed a chargesheet on June 29, 2016, against the four accused for impersonation, cheating and forgery.
Picture for Representation.
Bhopal: Four people accused in one of the cases pertaining to the Vyapam scam have been sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment each by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.
The agency had registered a case on the allegations that candidate Deepak Jatav conspired with middlemen Dewan Jatav and Bhagirath Jatav to get impersonator Laxminarayan Jatav to appear in the written examination for the post of forest guard in 2013. The exam was conducted by Vyapam at a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena.
After investigation, the CBI had filed a chargesheet on June 29, 2016, against the four accused for impersonation, cheating and forgery.
