GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad
(78 wards)78/78
BJP41
2013 0
SS0
2013 0
NCP15
2013 19
INC20
2013 41
Oth2
2013 18
Jalgaon
(75 wards)75/75
BJP57
2013 15
SS15
2013 0
NCP0
2013 11
INC0
2013 0
Oth3
2013 49
 images

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation images

Elections 2018 BJP SS NCP INC OTH
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad41015202
Jalgaon5715003
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Four Get Rigorous Imprisonment in Vyapam Case

The CBI had filed a chargesheet on June 29, 2016, against the four accused for impersonation, cheating and forgery.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2018, 11:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Four Get Rigorous Imprisonment in Vyapam Case
Picture for Representation.
Loading...
Bhopal: Four people accused in one of the cases pertaining to the Vyapam scam have been sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment each by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

The agency had registered a case on the allegations that candidate Deepak Jatav conspired with middlemen Dewan Jatav and Bhagirath Jatav to get impersonator Laxminarayan Jatav to appear in the written examination for the post of forest guard in 2013. The exam was conducted by Vyapam at a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena.

After investigation, the CBI had filed a chargesheet on June 29, 2016, against the four accused for impersonation, cheating and forgery.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...