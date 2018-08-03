Four Get Rigorous Imprisonment in Vyapam Case

Four people accused in one of the cases pertaining to the Vyapam scam have been sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment each by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.The agency had registered a case on the allegations that candidate Deepak Jatav conspired with middlemen Dewan Jatav and Bhagirath Jatav to get impersonator Laxminarayan Jatav to appear in the written examination for the post of forest guard in 2013. The exam was conducted by Vyapam at a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena.After investigation, the CBI had filed a chargesheet on June 29, 2016, against the four accused for impersonation, cheating and forgery.