Four Girls of Kerala's ‘Pancharatnam’ Quintuplets to Tie Knot on Same Day after Covid-19 Delay

Three women, siblings among the quintuplets born in Kerala, are getting married at the same venue on October 24 in the Guruvayur Srikrishna Temple. Born on November 18, 1995, to Premkumar and Remadevi, they are four girls and one boy, all having names starting with the letter U, connecting them to their birth star 'Uthram'.

The children named Uthra, Uthara, Uthama, Uthraja and Uthrajan, are collectively known by the sobriquet Pancharathnam, meaning 'five precious gems' in Malayalam. The wedding which was to be held on April 26, got pushed on account of Covid-19 outbreak.

Uthra, Uthara and Uthama will tie the knot with their respective partners in the ceremony which will be held on Saturday. Uthraja's wedding is planned on another date as prospective groom T. Akash is caught is Kuwait, unable to return to the native place.

Uthra, a fashion designer is getting married to KS Ajithkumar, a hotel management professional working abroad. Online journalist Uthara will marry journalist KB Mahesh Kumar from Kozhikode. Anesthesia technician Uthama's bridegoom is G Vineeth, an NRI accountant.

Pancharathnams and their mother have had a tumultuous life ever since their father, Premkumar, took his own life when the kids were aged just nine. As their plight garnered media attention, philanthropists swooped in and extended financial assistance. A native of Thiruvananthapuram, their mother soon got a job with the District Cooperative Bank in Pothencode. However, Remadevi developed a heart condition and had to undergo pacemaker implantation.

The daughters hope that the families of their partners, too, help them to maintain the love and unique bond that they all have been cherishing for a lifetime. As the wedding plans were being finalised, Uthrajan, their only brother had received a job offer overseas, but he prioritised the wedding of his sisters over everything else. Uthrajan would perform the duties of the elder-most member of the family for the wedding.