Four Grenade Attacks Within 24 Hours in Srinagar; Security Forces on High Alert

Just a week before the Republic Day, Jammu and Kashmir has been put on high alert as four grenade attacks have taken place in the past 24 hours in Srinagar.Hours after militants hurled grenades at a paramilitary patrol party in city centre Lal Chowk, a bomb blast was reported from Ghanta Ghar Chowk on Friday evening.In a separate attack, militants lobbed a grenade at a camp of Special Operation Group, the counterinsurgency wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police.On Thursday, a police officer was among three cops injured when militants targeted a security picket at Zero Bridge area of Rajbagh area and the security forces immediately launched a cordon and search operation to arrest the attackers.However, no loss of life was reported in the incidents.Militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for Friday’s attacks.Strengthening the security apparatus, checkpoints on the major roads have been made stricter.Police said the attacks were a result of frustration of the militants.“The militants are frustrated. Their ranks have suffered major losses and that is why they are baffled and are attacking the civilian areas,” additional director general of J&K Police, Munir Khan told News18.“We are investigating these attacks and necessary security measures are being taken,” he said.Earlier this week, on Sunday, a top commander of terrorist group Al-Badr, Zeenat-ul-Islam, along with his associate was killed in an encounter in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.Islam was responsible for a number of attacks against the forces in the valley and was instrumental in the recruitment of new militants, police sources told News18.(The author is a senior freelance journalist. All views expressed are personal)