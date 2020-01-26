Four Grenade Explosions Rock Assam on Republic Day, ULFA-I Claims Responsibility

Guwahati: Amid high security measures ahead of the 71st Republic Day, a series of five bomb explosions rocked Upper Assam in the morning hours on Sunday morning. Banned rebel outfit United Liberation Front of Assam - Independent (ULFA-I) has taken responsibility for the explosions. It had issued a call for a “general strike” on Sunday asking citizens to abstain from the Republic Day celebrations in the state and remain indoors.

“We strongly opposed such so-called Republic Day celebration of Indian Government in our soil. Government of India and Government of Assam should be aware from us. Both government thinks that ULFA-I is now weak; let’s see, how to tackle the situation,” ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah told News18 from an undisclosed location.

As per Assam Police reports, the first blast took place at Teok Haat in Sonari under Charaideo District, the second blast took place near Duliajan Police Station, the third blast took place at Marwari patty near Gurudwara in Dibrugarh, the fourth blast near Circuit House in Graham Bazaar in Dibrugarh and fifth Doomdooma near 8 no bridge in Tinsukia District of Upper Assam. So far no casualties have been reported in these blasts.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered an enquiry in connection to the bomb blast incidents. Sonowal said, “Strongly condemn the bomb blasts in a few places of Assam. This cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day only exhibits the frustration of the terror groups after their total rejection by the people. Our government will take the sternest action to bring the culprits to book.”

“We had reports of five incidents but of those at one spot, there was no sign of any blast. So, we have been able to confirm four blasts—two in Dibrugarh and one each on Duliajan and Sonari. All these are suspected low intensity improvised explosive device (IED) blasts. There was no damage to property and no human injury or casualty,” Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, Director General of Assam Police said.

The blasts come days after 644 rebel outfits from eight rebel outfits laid down arms in front of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati. They included 50 ULFA-I cadres.

