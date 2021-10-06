Four Haryana Friends, Who Left for Manali, Killed in Car Accident

Four friends, who had left for Manali two days ago, were killed after their car met with an accident near Gamberpul on National Highway-205 in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. The date of the incident is not known yet. The four men had come from Haryana’s Kaithal.

The police reached the accident spot after receiving the information and sent the bodies to the Civil Hospital Nalagarh. The police have registered a case in Ram Shahar police station and started the investigation into the matter.

"The relatives were calling the youths repeatedly but the calls went unanswered. Our police station had received the information from the family members only," the police said. "Our police team immediately started the search in the area and found a damaged Alto car in a 600 metres deep gorge on the highway. The bodies were trapped in the car. Our team pulled out the bodies after hours of effort."

4 Tourists From Punjab Arrested In Manali For Brandishing Swords, Attacking Local According to reports, the Swarghat police station team reached the spot after one of the relatives of the deceased called and said that something was wrong. The police searched the area and were able to find the damaged car in a deep gorge on the highway. The car had fallen into the ditch after breaking the parfait. According to the police, four people have died in the accident and two among the deceased are brothers, who have been identified as Rahul (22) and Abhishek (20), residents of Kaithal District in Haryana.

