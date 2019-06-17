Take the pledge to vote

Four Held for Illegal Mining Near Yamuna in Noida, Flouting NGT Norms

Around a dozen machines, including tractors with mounted stone crushers and a JCB, were also seized from the spot by the district administration.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 11:17 PM IST
Four Held for Illegal Mining Near Yamuna in Noida, Flouting NGT Norms
Representative Image
Noida: An illegal mining gang was busted in the flood-prone area of Yamuna here and four persons were arrested for violating the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) guidelines on pollution control, officials said on Monday.

Around a dozen machines, including tractors with mounted stone crushers and a JCB, were also seized from the spot by the district administration, they said.

The action was taken by the administration when the city magistrate reached the crushing site on Yamuna river bank near Sector 126 around 12 pm, the officials said.

"At least 12 tractors and one JCB were seized from the site. The tractors had stone crushers attached to them. The entire business was illegal and being done in blatant violation of the NGT guidelines. This was spread in an area of over 50 to 60 acres," City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra told PTI.

"Four persons — two managers and two workers — were arrested from the spot and booked under Section 151 of the CrPC, besides the Mines Act," he said.

Mishra said an inquiry is underway to find out more details about the illegal mining and the administration has also apprised the Noida Authority about the matter.

Asked about the people behind the illegal mining business, Mishra said, "It is yet to be found out and the police are on the job. We are also conducting a probe to get other details."

