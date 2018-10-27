Four Held for Killing Two Septuagenarian Women After Robbery in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

A 46-year-old plumber and his three accomplishes were arrested Friday for allegedly robbing and killing two septuagenarian women in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar, police said.Police identified the four accused as plumber Akhilesh, a resident of Nangloi; Deepak (22); Salman Shah (19); and Raju Yadav (34)On Thursday, police received information regarding killings of the two women. When police reached the spot, Usha Pathak (78) and Asha Pathak (75) were found dead at their residence in Paschim Vihar's Anand Van society, said Seju Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).Police said there were no signs of forcible entry into the house and it was ransacked, suggesting someone was looking for money or other valuable items.While police were analysing the CCTV cameras, they found three suspicious persons had entered the society, Kuruvilla said.Later, it was revealed that Akhilesh had come to the victims' house on Wednesday. He was arrested and interrogated and he led the police to his accomplices, three of whom were arrested while two are absconding.Akhilesh said that he, along with his other associates, had planned and committed this robbery-cum-killing, the DCP added.During interrogation, Akhilesh said that he works as plumber and on Tuesday, he was called for some work at the victims' flat. On Tuesday, he inspected the flat and found that the two old women were residing and he felt they might be having ample cash and jewellery, he said.On that day, he had purchased all the required items from the market but on the pretext of some urgent work, he left the house and did not do the work. He promised that he will complete his work on Wednesday, Kuruvilla added.On Wednesday, Akhilesh called his associates at district park Paschim Vihar and shared the information.They finalised the plan of looting the house and killing the women. As per the plan, Akhilesh asked his associates to enter the flat once he left the house posing as electricians as the victims were also looking for an electrician and Akhilesh had promised them to send an electrician known to him, he said.As Akhilesh left the house after completing his work, his associates entered the flat. They strangled Usha. As Asha was trying to get out of their grip, they first tied her hands and then strangled her. After killing the women, they looted the house and fled from the spot. The incident took place at around 2 pm, he added.Akhilesh said that they got Rs 15,000, silver anklets and some gold items along with antique silver utensils from the flat. The looted items were recovered from their possession, said Kuruvilla, adding his two other associates are absconding and police are conducting raids to nab them.The deceased sisters were retired and unmarried. They used to live together at Paschim Vihar. Usha was a librarian at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi and Asha was a music teacher in a college in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, police said.