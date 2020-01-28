Take the pledge to vote

Four Held for Supplying Illicit Liquor in Delhi Ahead of Assembly Polls

In one incident, three men were nabbed from Jharoda Kalan area of Najafgarh while carrying 300 cartons of illicit liquor, and in another, a man was arrested with 60 cartons of illicit liquor in his car.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 10:03 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Image for representation only.

New Delhi: Ahead of the February 8 assembly polls, four persons were arrested for allegedly supplying illicit liquor in the national capital, police said on Tuesday.

Deepak (28), a resident of Bhiwani in Haryana, Sagar (29), Himanshu (20), both residents of Malkaganj and Mohit (21), a native of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh were held in separate incidents and 12,000 bottles of illicit liquor were seized from them, they said.

In the first incident, Deepak, Sagar and Himanshu were nabbed from Jharoda Kalan area of Najafgarh while carrying 300 cartons of illicit liquor, they said.

In a separate incident, Mohit was arrested with 60 cartons of illicit liquor in his car, they said.

