News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Four Held for Waving Saffron Flag at Taj Mahal Complex in Agra, Police Register Case
1-MIN READ

Four Held for Waving Saffron Flag at Taj Mahal Complex in Agra, Police Register Case

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stands guard inside the empty premises of the historic Taj Mahal. (Image: REUTERS/File)

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stands guard inside the empty premises of the historic Taj Mahal. (Image: REUTERS/File)

Tajganj police station Inspector Umesh Chandra Tripathi said three people waved flags at the Taj Mahal complex under the leadership of right-wing leader Gaurav Thakur.

Four people were arrested here on Monday after they waved saffron flags at the Taj Mahal complex, police said. The CISF personnel deployed at the historic place apprehended them after which they were handed over to police.

Tajganj police station Inspector Umesh Chandra Tripathi said three people waved flags at the Taj Mahal complex under the leadership of right-wing leader Gaurav Thakur.

Police have registered a case against them, he said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...