Four Held in Gujarat for Spreading Rumour about Amit Shah's Health

A file photo of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amit Shah issued a statement saying that rumours about his health were being spread through social media.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
Four persons were detained by Ahmedabad police on Saturday for allegedly spreading misinformation about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's health by creating a fake Twitter account in his name.

Earlier in the day, Shah had issued a statement saying that rumours about his health were being spread through social media, and he was in good health and not suffering from any disease.

The local crime branch detained four persons for spreading misinformation about Shah's health, special commissioner of police (crime) Ajay Tomar said.



A screenshot of a fake Twitter account in Shah's name with his photo, claiming that he was suffering from a serious ailment, had gone viral on social media platforms, Tomar said.

The suspects were detained from Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar and they were being questioned, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard under sections 66(c) (punishment for identity theft) and 66(d) (cheating by personation using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

