Four Held in Jammu and Kashmir Policeman Murder Case

Police Constable Farooq Ahmad was killed and his service rifle taken away by militants during an attack on the guard post at the residence of a Hurriyat leader.

IANS

Updated:July 29, 2018, 7:20 AM IST
IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY. (Photo courtesy: Getty Images)
Srinagar: Four persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of a policeman and snatching of his firearm here in February, police said on Friday.

Police Constable Farooq Ahmad was killed and his service rifle taken away by militants during an attack on the guard post at the residence of Hurriyat leader Fazal Haq Qureshi in Soura area of Srinagar on February 25.

Police said the probe had pointed to the role of local militant Isa Fazli in the attack, apart from militants Syed Owais and Tawseef Ahmed and others. Those arrested are co-conspirators and their accomplices.

Isa, Syed and Tawseef were later killed by security forces in Anantnag district.

