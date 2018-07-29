English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Four Held in Jammu and Kashmir Policeman Murder Case
Police Constable Farooq Ahmad was killed and his service rifle taken away by militants during an attack on the guard post at the residence of a Hurriyat leader.
IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY. (Photo courtesy: Getty Images)
Loading...
Srinagar: Four persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of a policeman and snatching of his firearm here in February, police said on Friday.
Police Constable Farooq Ahmad was killed and his service rifle taken away by militants during an attack on the guard post at the residence of Hurriyat leader Fazal Haq Qureshi in Soura area of Srinagar on February 25.
Police said the probe had pointed to the role of local militant Isa Fazli in the attack, apart from militants Syed Owais and Tawseef Ahmed and others. Those arrested are co-conspirators and their accomplices.
Isa, Syed and Tawseef were later killed by security forces in Anantnag district.
Also Watch
Police Constable Farooq Ahmad was killed and his service rifle taken away by militants during an attack on the guard post at the residence of Hurriyat leader Fazal Haq Qureshi in Soura area of Srinagar on February 25.
Police said the probe had pointed to the role of local militant Isa Fazli in the attack, apart from militants Syed Owais and Tawseef Ahmed and others. Those arrested are co-conspirators and their accomplices.
Isa, Syed and Tawseef were later killed by security forces in Anantnag district.
Also Watch
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sunil Grover's Recent Video for Priyanka Chopra's Role in Bharat Will Leave You in Splits; Watch
- Suzuki Jimny Tackles Off-Road Like a Boss, Reminiscent of Maruti Gypsy and Jeep – Watch Video
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
- I am Not Ashamed of How I Look: Esha Gupta on Doing Bold Scenes
- YouTube to Start With Scripted Series, Original Programming in India, Japan And Other Markets
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...