GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Four Himalayan Peaks Named After Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Located near Sudarshan and Saifi peaks in Raktvan valley, the peaks have been named Atal-1, 2, 3 and 4.

PTI

Updated:October 20, 2018, 9:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Four Himalayan Peaks Named After Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
File photo of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Loading...
Uttarkashi: Four Himalayan peaks near Gangotri glacier have been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The peaks are located at 6,557, 6,566, 6,160 and 6,100metres on the right flank of Gangotri glacier, said Colonel Amit Bisht, principal of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering and leader of the mountain climbing team which recently scaled the newly named peaks, on Saturday.

The team, which returned after the climb, had hoisted the national tricolour on each of the peaks. Located near Sudarshan and Saifi peaks in Raktvan valley, the peaks have been named Atal-1, 2, 3 and 4, Bisht said.

The expedition was flagged off from Dehradun on October 4 by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The expedition was jointly conducted by NIM and the tourism department.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...