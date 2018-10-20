English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four Himalayan Peaks Named After Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Located near Sudarshan and Saifi peaks in Raktvan valley, the peaks have been named Atal-1, 2, 3 and 4.
File photo of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Uttarkashi: Four Himalayan peaks near Gangotri glacier have been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The peaks are located at 6,557, 6,566, 6,160 and 6,100metres on the right flank of Gangotri glacier, said Colonel Amit Bisht, principal of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering and leader of the mountain climbing team which recently scaled the newly named peaks, on Saturday.
The team, which returned after the climb, had hoisted the national tricolour on each of the peaks. Located near Sudarshan and Saifi peaks in Raktvan valley, the peaks have been named Atal-1, 2, 3 and 4, Bisht said.
The expedition was flagged off from Dehradun on October 4 by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The expedition was jointly conducted by NIM and the tourism department.
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
