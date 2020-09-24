Four Hospitals Issued Show Cause Notice as 48 Covid-19 Patients Die

Four private hospitals in Lucknow were issued notices on Wednesday for alleged non-adherence to COVID-19 protocols and negligence after the recent deaths of 48 coronavirus patients. District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash has issued show-cause notices to the hospitals under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The four private hospitals include Mayo Hospital in Gomti Nagar, Charak Hospital in Old Lucknow, Chandan Hospital in Gomti Nagar and Apollo Hospital near VIP road. “No carelessness will be tolerated in the treatment of COVID-19 patients,” Prakash said.

The protocol for the non-COVID hospital is that if any patient in serious condition arrives there, then he/she should be put in the holding/trial area and the treatment should begin, an official said.

The DM has asked to submit details of the deaths to the Additional District Magistrate Trans Gomti and the Chief Medical Officer.

Ten COVID-19 infected people were sent to Charak Hospital and all succumbed to the disease within a few days. Eleven coronavirus patients referred to Chandan Hospital, 17 were sent to Apollo Hospital and 10 patients were sent to Mayo Hospital. All the patients have lost their lives.

“There must be some confusion as we were not treating COVID-19 patients till September 22. Till date, 13 COVID-19 patients have been admitted at Apollo and none of them have died,” said the Spokesperson of Apollo Hospital.

Meanwhile, the UP Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, tweeted saying, “This is a scary picture of uncontrollable Corona, of a worse health system. Look at the irony, even a ventilator in the capital is not empty. The CM set up nodal after nodal, continued to hold team-11 meetings but it did not stop the process of misery and deaths. Is it worth the lives of citizens or not, Chief Minister.”