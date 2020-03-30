Four Hotels in Lucknow to be Converted into Quarantine Facility for Medical Staff, Three Spots Shortlisted to Make Shelter Homes for Migrants

Lucknow: Though Uttar Pradesh has not reported any fresh case of positive coronavirus in the last eight days but the influx of migrant workers to the state have forced the Lucknow district administration to keep a strict vigil and alert.

The district administration has made arrangements for making quarantine facilities for doctors and nurses engaged in treatment of Corona patients in the state capital.

As per the orders of District Magistrate Lucknow, Abhishek Prakash, it has been decided that four city hotels will be temporarily acquired for making quarantine facilities for doctors and nurses who are treating coronavirus patients, while three more spots were finalised for making shelter homes and quarantine centers for the migrants coming to the state, till the lockdown period.

As per information received, Hotel Hyatt and Fairfield Mariott have been reserved as quarantine facility for doctors and nurses working at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute in Gomti Nagar, while Hotel Picadilly and Lemon Tree have been reserved as quarantine facility for doctors and nurses working at SGPGI in Lucknow.

Three spots which have been acquired by the Lucknow District Administration to be used as shelter homes and quarantine facilities for migrants are -- Hajj House near airport, Awadh Shilpgram near Shaheed Path and Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visting Noida and Greater Noida today to take stock of the situation of migrant workers and will also inspect the arrangements made for fighting the novel coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath also transferred Rs 611 crore to the bank accounts of MNREGA labours and also ensured three months of free ration to 80 lakh labours registered under MNREGA.

In a sigh of relief to poor people, the Chief Minister said that the state government is working to provide three LPG cylinders to the beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojna soon. Along with this, Rs 500 per month for next three months will also be sent to Jan Dhan bank account holders soon.

The Uttar Pradesh government also excluded farmers and farming related work during the 21-day long lockdown period, starting March 24.

On Sunday, 17 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported from the state, out of which eight were reported from Meerut, five from Noida, two from Ghaziabad and one each from Agra and Bareilly. A total number of 82 cases have been reported so far in the state.

