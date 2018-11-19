GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Four IIT-Kanpur Professors Charged With Harassing Dalit Faculty Member

The complainant, Subrahmanyam Saderla, who is also an alumnus of the institute, alleged that the accused professors and others spread rumours that he benefited from reservation and is not competent enough to answer questions.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2018, 5:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Four IIT-Kanpur Professors Charged With Harassing Dalit Faculty Member
Illustration by Mir Suhail/ News18.com
Loading...
Kanpur : Four professors of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) have been booked by police for allegedly harassing a Dalit faculty member of the institute's aerospace department.

The FIR against the four senior professors — Eshan Sharma, Sanjay Mittal, Rajiv Shekhar, CS Upadhyay — and an unidentified person has been filed under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjiv Suman.

The complainant, Subrahmanyam Saderla, who is also an alumnus of the institute, alleged that the accused professors and others spread rumours that he benefited from reservation and is not competent enough to answer questions.

He had also written a strongly-worded e-mail to the IIT director and the head of aerospace engineering department, Prof A K Ghosh, drawing their attention towards alleged harassment, said an IIT official.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...