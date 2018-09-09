English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four in Delhi Die of Asphyxiation After Entering Sewage Treatment Plant
After entering the Sewage Treatment Plant, the four victims died allegedly after they inhaled toxic gases and one of the victim who accompanied them remains critical.
Representative image (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: Four persons died Sunday allegedly of asphyxiation after they entered a sewage treatment plant in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area, police said.
The incident took place at 3:30 pm, they said. The victims were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead by the doctor, a senior police officer said.
The deceased were identified as Sarfaraz, Pankaj, Raja and Umesh, he said. Meanwhile, another victim Vishal, who also accompanied them to the plant is critical and is being treated at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the officer added.
The victims died allegedly after they inhaled toxic gases, police said. A case has been registered, police said, adding that they are probing whose negligence was it that triggered the incident.
Further investigation is underway, they said.
The incident took place at 3:30 pm, they said. The victims were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead by the doctor, a senior police officer said.
The deceased were identified as Sarfaraz, Pankaj, Raja and Umesh, he said. Meanwhile, another victim Vishal, who also accompanied them to the plant is critical and is being treated at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the officer added.
The victims died allegedly after they inhaled toxic gases, police said. A case has been registered, police said, adding that they are probing whose negligence was it that triggered the incident.
Further investigation is underway, they said.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abhishek Bachchan: My Grandmother Would've Been Happy to See Me Play a Sikh
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk Smokes Cannabis, Drinks Whiskey on Joe Rogan's Live Web Show
- iPhone XS, Apple Watch And More: Everything Apple is Expected to Launch on September 12
- ISRO Displays Space Suits, Crew Capsule For 2022 Manned Space Mission at Bengaluru Space Expo
- 'We Never Fell Out, Internet Has Fallen Out for Us' - Cook Hopes to Mend Relationship With Pietersen
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...