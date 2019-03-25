LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Four, Including Child Charred to Death After UP Roadways Bus Crashes into Divider and Catches Fire

The bus caught fire after it dashed into the divider as its driver attempted to avoid hitting a vehicle overtaking it, police said, adding that the bus conductor, Israr, and three others were charred to death.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
Mainpuri (UP): Four people, including a child, were killed in the early hours of Monday when a Uttar Pradesh roadways bus on its way to Lucknow from Delhi burst into flames after hitting a divider on the Lucknow Agra Expressway, police said.

The double-decker bus caught fire near Methepur village at around 2 am, they said.

The bus caught fire after it dashed into the divider as its driver attempted to avoid hitting a vehicle overtaking it, police said, adding that the bus conductor, Israr, and three others were charred to death.

District Magistrate Pramod Kumar Upadhyay and the Superintendent of Police Ajai Shanker Rai rushed to the spot and rescue operations were started.

Four persons, including a child, were charred to death and their age could not be ascertained, SP Rai told PTI.

Three others have suffered burn injuries and they were given medical aid and are out of danger, he said
