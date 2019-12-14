Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Four, Including Teen, Assault Kerala Cops over Public Smoking Fine

All the four were arrested and booked various sections of the Indian Penal Code and will be produced before a duty magistrate soon.

PTI

Updated:December 14, 2019, 8:29 PM IST
Four, Including Teen, Assault Kerala Cops over Public Smoking Fine
Representative image.

Kannur: Four people, including a teenager, who allegedly assaulted a police team which tried to fine one of them for smoking in public, were arrested on Saturday.

Police said the team on its rounds found the 18-year-old teenager smoking in public and stopped to fine him.

Three people then came up to the team and demanded that police remove their vehicle as it was blocking vehicular traffic. This led to an argument and a minor scuffle resulting in the police officer being shoved aside.

All the four were arrested and booked various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). The arrested will be produced before a duty magistrate soon, police said.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

