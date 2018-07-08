English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Terrorist Organisation' Head Among Four Arrested in Bengal
According to the CID officer, a few days ago, one Nirmal Roy from Assam had posted on Facebook and YouTube that he had started a new terrorist organisation GCLO (Greater Coochbehar Liberation organisation).
Image for representation only.
Siliguri: Four persons including the self-styled chief of a "terrorist outfit" Greater Coochbehar Liberation Organisation (GCLO) were arrested on Saturday from Naxalbari in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, a CID officer said.
The arrests were made by the Criminal Investigation Department of West Bengal Police.
The CID started keeping a tab and used a decoy to invite Roy for a meeting on Saturday in Roy Para, which falls in Naxalbari police station.
"Today (Saturday), CID arrested Nirmal Roy, Kandarpa Das, Ratan Adhikary and Dipi Prasad Roy," said Ajay Prasad, Special Superintendent (North), CID.
Apart from Dipi Prasad Roy, who hails from Cooch Behar, others are residents of Assam.
"Nirmal Roy claimed to be the chief of GCLO. Their stated objective was formation of Kamptapur/Greater Coochbehar state by means of armed rebellion. He also declared that he would conduct blast before 'Merger Day' - August 28 - on railway tracks and government offices," the officer said.
