Four Indians Arrested for Entering US Illegally

Four Indians were among six people arrested by the US border authority here for entering the country illegally, officials said. US Border Patrol agents from the Massena Border Patrol Station arrested the six individuals in connection to a failed smuggling attempt last week.

The border patrol agents stopped a vehicle and found that four of the occupants were citizens of India who entered the US illegally and not at a designated port of entry. A second vehicle involved was also stopped. All occupants from both the vehicles were transported to the Border Patrol Station for processing, the officials said. The drivers of both the vehicles were charged with felony alien smuggling, a charge that carries up to 10 years in prison.

Two of the arrested were charged with improper entry by alien. "We have seen an increase in the amount of cross border activity over the last several months, leading to the arrest of several alien smugglers attempting to take advantage of the unique geographical make-up of the Massena Station's area of operation," Patrol Agent In-charge of Massena Station Wade Laughman said.

US Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the management, control and protection of the nation's borders at and between official ports of entry.

