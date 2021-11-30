Four Injured in Fire After Cylinder Blast in Mumbai

Four members of a family, including a four-month-old child, were injured in a fire that broke out after a cylinder blast at a chawl in Worli area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a fire official said. The infant and another injured person were reported to be critical, he said.

The incident took place in a BDD chawl (tenement) located on Ganpatrao Jadhav Marg in the Worli area, the official said. Following a cylinder blast, a blaze broke out in the room where the family was residing in the chawl, he said.

“It was a level-1 blaze. A firefighter and a water tanker were rushed to the spot and the blaze was later doused," the official said. The four injured persons, including a five-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman, were undergoing treatment at the civic-run Nair Hospital.

The condition of the infant and another person, Anand Puri (27), was critical, the official said. Meanwhile, Nair hospital dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal has ordered a departmental inquiry after a video clip purportedly showed that the fire victims were not attended to promptly after they were brought to the hospital. After the clip was brought to the notice of Dr Bharmal, he has ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter, a hospital official said.

