1-min read

Four Injured in Firing after Fight over TikTok Video in Rohini

The two groups attended a wedding on November 29 where the accused told the victims not to shoot a TikTok video, which led to an argument.The next day, the accused beat one of the victims and a few days later, the victims went to exact revenge from the accused.

PTI

Updated:December 10, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
Four Injured in Firing after Fight over TikTok Video in Rohini
Representative image.

New Delhi: A fight over a TikTok video between two groups prompted three men to allegedly open fire at four members of the other group, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday at 10.02 pm at Som Vihar in Agar Nagar, leading to four persons receiving bullet injuries, they said.

The victims were identified as Ravi Sharma (25), Rajender (46), residents of Agar Nagar, Himanshu Pal (23), a resident of Brij Vihar and Sanjeev Kumar (21), a resident of Sheesh Mahal Enclave, a senior police officer said.

"We received information on Monday around 10.15 pm regarding the incident. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to different hospitals," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the two groups attended a wedding on November 29 where the accused told the victims not to shoot a TikTok video. This led to an argument between them, the DCP said.

The next day, the accused had beaten one of the victims over the quarrel, police said.

A few days later, the victims went to exact revenge from the accused. They could not find any member of the group, but they saw one man's mother and argued with her and abused her, a senior police officer said.

Later, the woman's son threatened the victims and vowed to kill them, the officer said.

On Monday night, three bike-borne men went to the room where the members of the other group were gambling. The accused barged into the room and opened fire on them, before fleeing from the spot, the police said.

Eight rounds of bullet fired, they said, adding that there were other people inside the room who escaped the attack.

A case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and Arms act and police are trying to nab the absconding accused, Mishra said.

The police said the room, where the incident took place, was a gambling den. On November 22, an FIR under was registered for running a gambling racket and one Shivam was arrested. PTI NIT

