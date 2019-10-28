Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Four Iraqi MPs resign in Response to Mass Protests, Pilling Fresh Pressure on PM Mahdi

The 329-seat parliament of Iraq has been in crisis since the protests began on October 1.

AFP

Updated:October 28, 2019, 7:37 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Four Iraqi MPs resign in Response to Mass Protests, Pilling Fresh Pressure on PM Mahdi
Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 25, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)

Baghdad: Four Iraqi parliamentarians have resigned in anger at the government's perceived failure to respond to mass protests, piling more pressure on embattled Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.

Rallies demanding an overhaul of the ruling regime have rocked Iraq this month, defying live rounds, tear gas and other violence that have left more than 200 dead.

Parliament's only two Communist lawmakers, Raed Fahmy and Haifa al-Amin, quit the body "in support of the peaceful, popular movement," they said in a statement.

"We are resigning because of the protests and the way they were repressed," Fahmy told AFP.

"In 27 days, parliament has done nothing: it could not hold the prime minister nor the interior minister accountable" for reported violations by security forces, he said.

Their statement called on the government to resign and for early elections under a new voting system. Two other lawmakers, Taha al-Difai and Muzahem al-Tamimi, also resigned on Sunday.

Both belong to the list of former premier Haider al-Abadi.

The 329-seat parliament has been in crisis since the protests began on October 1.

Multiple sessions -- including one on Saturday -- have been cancelled after failing to reach quorum.

The assembly met once in mid-October to appoint two ministers, a cabinet change which appears to have fallen short of protesters' demands for wholesale change.

The Iraqi Communist Party had allied with firebrand cleric Moqtada al-Sadr in the 2018 elections to form Saeroon, which boasted the largest bloc in parliament.

Sadr, too, has called on the government to resign and for early elections supervised by the United Nations. Saeroon on Saturday announced an open-ended sit-in to show support for protests.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram