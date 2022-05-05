Four ISI-Khalistani Operatives on Way to Maharashtra Arrested in Haryana, Confess to Distributing Weapons

In a major success for central forces, four ISI-Khalistani operatives were arrested in Karnal with three IEDs and .30 caliber pistol among other ammunition.

The operatives, held on the basis of inputs by central agencies, are close associates of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-BKI operative Harvinder Singh ‘Rinda’ who was running the Ferozepur-based terror cum weapons/explosives smuggling module.

Four members of the module, including its local kingpin Gurpreet Singh aka Gurtez aka Arman, were arrested from Karnal on Thursday morning in the joint interstate operation of the IB in close coordination with Telangana, Punjab and Haryana Police.

The operatives were on their way from Ferozepur to Nanded Sahib (Maharashtra) in a Toyota Innova. During preliminary questioning, Gurpreet revealed that they received the consignment from across the border via drones at the behest of Rinda.

After interrogation, police said they revealed that they were distributing weapons for Rinda, who is working for ISI.

Given the recent riots in Punjab, central intelligence agencies have warned about pro-Khalistani Entities (PKEs) tying up with Pakistan’s ISI and given a list of plans they are preparing against India, News18.com had reported on Thursdau.

According to a recent input, PKEs are pushing terror weapons and explosives through their cadres and using the India-Pakistan borders from Kashmir and Punjab. The ISI has also planned to target a few political leaders of Punjab and other states and PKEs have been given the task to execute.

According to sources, ISI is assisting PKEs to exploit gangsters and criminals to execute attacks and disturb the law and order situation in Punjab and other parts of the country.

